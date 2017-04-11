CAFCC: Rangers Stars Vow To Qualify For Group Stage 

By Izuchukwu Okosi:

Enugu Rangers players, Christian Madu and Godwin Aguda, are confident the Flying Antelopes are capable of getting a good result in the return leg of their CAF Confederation Cup play-off against Zambia's Zesco, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The Nigerian champions were held to a 2-2 draw at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu on Sunday and will have a difficult task of getting the result to qualify for the group stages of the second-tier CAF club competition.

"The return leg will now be difficult but we can still get a good result there," Madu who was an unused substitute in the game told Completesportsnigeria.com.

"We regret the draw against Zesco. After losing out of a place in the CAF Champions League, this is one opportunity that we did not want to miss but that is football for you.

"Personally I hope to play in the return leg and contribute to our success. It is not impossible to defeat Zesco."

Aguda also spoke about the return leg clash with Rangers needing a win or score draw more than the three goal-mark which their opponents achieved in Enugu.

"I played in the game and it was bad we drew at home but we can reverse that away," Aguda said.

"The exit of our chief coach (Imama Amakapabo who was sacked on Monday) will not distract us in that match. Our fans should please not give up on us."

