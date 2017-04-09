CAFCC: Rangers Blow Lead Vs Zesco United, Walk Tight Rope

By Izuchukwu Okosi:

Enugu Rangers were on Sunday held to a 2-2 draw by Zambian club Zesco United in the first leg clash of the 2017 CAF Confederation Cup play-offs on Sunday at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The Nigeria Profesional Football League champions were eliminated from the CAF Champions League by Egypt’s Zamalek who won their fixtures 5-3 on aggregate and had to drop down to the qualifying stages for the second-tier Confederation Cup.

Osas Okoro bagged a brace for Rangers but Zesco, CAF Champions League semi-finalists last year, scored two quick second half goals to put the Nigerian champions in a tight spot.

Rangers went in front in the 25th minute through Okoro from the penalty spot and doubled their lead two minutes into the second half when Okoro scored another penalty.

Zesco however gave themselves some hope of getting a positive result in the 73rd minute through David Owino’s goal and then scored again five minutes later off the boots of Patrick Kongolo, thereby making the return leg next week Thursday a difficult task for Rangers.