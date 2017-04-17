CAFCC: Rayon Sports Coach Confident Despite Defeat To Rivers United

By James Agberebi:

Head coach of Rayon Sports of Rwanda Djuma Masudi says the play-off tie in the CAF Confederation Cup between his team and Nigeria's River United is far from over.

In the first leg in Port Harcourt on Sunday, Rivers United won 2-0 thanks to goals from Emeka Atuloma and Cote d'Ivoire's Guy Kuemian.

Despite the first leg deficit, Masudi is upbeat about his team's chances of progressing into the group stage.

"When you play matches, you expect a win, draw or loss and I accept that we have lost this game," Masudi told cafonline.com.

"However, this is just the first ninety minutes of the entire encounter as the remaining time will be played in Kigali.

"I have seen the strength and weakness of our opponent and we are going back to prepare well for the return leg with the ticket for the group stage in our minds.

"Anything is still very possible in the return leg."

Meanwhile Rivers United skipper Festus Austine lamented his team's inability to score more goals against Rayon.

He however expressed belief that they will complete the job in the second leg in Kigali.

“We should have scored more goals today to make the return leg in Kigali a mere formality, but I believe we are in the driving seat," Austin said.

"Our target is to come back from Rwanda with a win and the last ticket for the group stage.

"We played against a very good side but showed character to overcome them which we hope to repeat in a few days."

The second leg will take place on Saturday in Kigali, with the winner completing the line-up for the group stage.

