CAFCC: Zesco Coach, Captain Dismiss Rangers’ Chances Of Progress

By James Agberebi:

Zesco United coach Zlatco Krmpotic has written off Enugu Rangers' hopes of qualifying for the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup ahead of his team, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Zesco came from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 against Rangers in Sunday's first leg play-off at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium in Enugu.

Chibuzor Madu (penalty) and Osas Okoro scored for Rangers before David Owino Odhiambo and Patrick Konglo levelled up for Zesco.

Speaking after the game, Krmpotic expressed satisfaction with his players’ performance during the game, saying they would go home to seal up the result.

“I am happy with the way my boys played. Scoring two goals away is a good one for us. We will go home to score at least one more in the return leg to be in the group stage,” he told CAFonline.

“Rangers did not play well. We had better experience than them and that gave us the advantage in the second half. We won't rest until we achieve our aim in the tournament."



Commenting on the game also, Zesco skipper David Owino Odhiambo said:

“Rangers were leading with two goals but they could not maintain it. "We relied on the counter-attack and scored, and also pulled them from their defence and took ten passes and scored the second goal that shows that we are more experienced than them."

Zesco will host Rangers in the return leg on Friday with the winner advancing to the group stage.

