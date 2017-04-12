CAFCC: Zesco United Defender Owino Expects Tough Second Leg Clash Vs Rangers 

Zesco United defender, David Owino, says his team's Total CAF Confederation Cup tie against Nigeria's Enugu Rangers is far from over.

Zesco will entertain Rangers in the second leg of their Confederation Cup play-off clash on Saturday in Ndola.

In the first leg played on Sunday at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium Enugu, Zesco United came from 2-0 down to draw 2-2.

Kenya international, Owino, sparked Zesco’s comeback by reducing the deficit on 72 minutes before Patrick Kongolo drew even four minutes later.

Ahead of the second leg, Owino however states that Zesco will do everything possible to progress into the next round.

“This is football, anything can happen," Owino told cafonline.com.

"From our side, we are determined to qualify to the group stage."

Commenting on the 2-2 first leg draw, Owino points out that Rangers' lack of experience cost them victory.

“We went to Nigeria with a mission to win, but we got a draw, which is good on our side because we are away from home," Owino said.

“We wanted to score first but we showed character and came back into the game.

“We are grateful we came away from home and got two goals which is a favourable result for us going into the return leg. When we play at home, we will have no choice but to win.

“Rangers is a good team but they lacked a bit of experience. We are much more experienced than them.

“They enjoyed a two-goal lead early in the second half and failed to maintain it. We countered with our experience and came back into the game.”

