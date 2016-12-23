CAFCL, CAFCC: Kpakor Tips Rangers For Round Of 16, Doubts Wikki, IfeanyiUbah, Rivers’ Chances

By James Agberegbi:

Former Nigeria international, Moses Kpakor has tipped NPL champions Enugu Rangers as the only club among the four Nigerian representatives in the 2017 CAF competitons that has what it takes to scale the first round, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

On Wednesday, Rangers were drawn against Jeunne Sportive Saoura of Algeria in the Preliminary Round of the CAF Champions League.

Nigeria's other representative in the Champions League, Rivers United, will face Mali's AS Bamako.

In the CAF Confederation Cup, Wikki Tourists will square off against Sierra Leone's RSLAF, while Nigeria Confederation Cup winners FC IfeanyiUbah will do battle against Egypt's Al-Masry.

Kpakor who won the now defunct CAF Cup Winners' Cup with BCC Lions in 1990, said Rangers' pedigree in Africa will give them the impetus to progress beyond the Preliminary Round, unlike the other three clubs.

"I think Rangers have the capacity to beat Saoura and also beat Zamalek in the next round if they can sustain what they put up in the league," Kpakor told Completesportsnigeria.com.

"I strongly believe that they are capable of beating Saoura especially with the massive support they got from the state government, financially and other wise, I think Rangers will nor disappoint.

"And the fact that they've been away from the continent for years, I believe they will want to make an impact.

"For the other three teams, they are not in the same league nor have the same pedigree like Rangers."

The 1990 Africa Cup of Nations silver medallist with the Super Eagles stated further: "Fine, FC IfeanyiUbah, Rivers United and Wikki Tourists may have done well last season, but I don't think they have what it takes to go far in the continent ."

