CC12 Cycling Race Winner To Get N500k

Two former cyclists Nathan Byukusenge and Sterling Magnell will take part in the fourth edition of the 2017 CC12 criterium series scheduled to hold in Lagos on Saturday at Dolphin Estate Road, Ikoyi, organisers of the competition have told Completesportsnigeria.com.

The race which will see the best place finisher win N500,000 is aimed at promoting the development of cycling in the country, the Captain of CC12 Cycling Club Eyo Effiok told Completesportsnigeria.com.

The criterium which is a bike race consisting of several laps around a closed circuit has been a regular fixture in CC12 Riding club’s schedule since it was established in 2016.

"One of our core objectives is promoting the development of cycling and one of the ways we achieve this is by organizing monthly bike races," said Effiok.

"Since our establishment, we have successfully held 13 races, thanks to the benevolent cycling community."

"N500,000 up for grabs for best place finisher, best team finishes and more."

The Pro Female and Junior race starts by 7am and the Pro Male and Masters begin their race an hour later. The circuit is a rolling 2.9km which will be ridden eigh to15 times depending on the category.

