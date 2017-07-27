CHAN MOOD! ‎Rivers United Midfielder Atuloma States Why He Will Play Out Of His Skin At Eagles’ Camp

Rivers United defensive midfielder, Emeka Atuloma, says he is poised to make the most of his call up to the home-based Super Eagles camp to convince the coach, Salisu Yusuf, that he has all it takes to make the final squad to face Benin Republic in a crucial 2018 CHAN Qualifier, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.. ‎

Atuloma has had spells at Orji Uzor United (OUK ) which metamorphosed into Abia Warriors, Dolphins (now Rivers United), Heartland, Abia Warriors and now Rivers United..

He recalls that club duties denied him a place in the 2011 U-23 Olympic Eagles team after he was invited by coach Austin Eguavoen, but is now ready to prove his quality with the latest opportunity.

"I missed the national team in 2011 when I was called up for the London 2012 Olympic Games qualifiers," the soft-spoken midfielder tells Completesportsnigeria.com. "God has now given me another chance. I want to make the most of it. It's all down to hard work.

"I'm delighted to be given this opportunity at the national team.

"I'm grateful to coach Salish Yusuf for finding me worthy to be a part of his 30-man squad list. "It is an opportunity I've been waiting and praying to God for. Now, it is my chance to make the most of it."

Aside his defensive midfield role, Atuloma also plays offensive midfield role, as well as centre-back and right-back roles, making him an utility player. With competition for positions gets underway at the home-based Eagles' camp in Kano, Atuloma assures they will work hard to overcome Benin Republic in next month's qualifiers. Coach Yusuf invited 30 players to camp and only him determines who plays and who don't.

"The truth is that we all want to work hard to ensure we qualify for the championship proper," Atuloma states.

