CHAN: Benin Republic Stop Togo, Set Up Nigeria Tie

By James Agberebi:

Nigeria’s home-based Super Eagles will face the Republic of Benin in the final qualifying round for a place at the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Kenya following Benin’s 7-6 penalty win against Togo in their second leg first round qualifier in Cotonou on Sunday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The second leg at the Stade de l’Amitie ended 1-1, bringing aggregate scores to 2-2 (first leg in Lome ended 1-1).

Benin triumphed 7-6 in the penalty shootout to set up the tie with the home-based Eagles, their neighbours.

The first leg between the home-based Eagles and Benin comes up on August 11, 2017 in Cotonou.

The return leg will then be played on August 17, 2017 at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano.

The winner over the two legs between the home-based Eagles and Benin will qualify for the 2018 CHAN.

