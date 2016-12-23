Chelsea Confirm Oscar’s £60m China Move

Chelsea have confirmed the January departure of Brazilian midfielder Oscar for the lucrative Chinese Super League.

The Premier League leaders on Friday announced a deal to sell Oscar to Shanghai SIPG, which is reportedly worth up to £60m.

"Chelsea Football Club and Shanghai SIPG have agreed terms for the permanent transfer of Oscar," Chelsea said on their website on Fridaymorning.

"The 25-year-old will join the Chinese Super League team at the beginning of the January transfer window. He has been a Chelsea player for four-and-a-half years, helping us lift the Premier League, League Cup and Europa League as well as scooping two Chelsea Goal of the Season awards after stunning strikes against Juventus in 2012, on his full debut, and QPR in 2014.

"Skilful and tenacious, Oscar has been highly regarded by fans, players and staff during his time as a Blue, scoring 38 times from 203 Chelsea appearances.

"A summer 2012 arrival from Internacional in his native Brazil, Oscar made his debut as a sub away at Wigan before announcing himself with a dipping, bending effort against Antonio Conte’s Juventus at Stamford Bridge.

"He now heads to Shanghai to link up with former Chelsea coach Andre Villas-Boas.

"We thank Oscar for his wonderful service and wish him the very best of luck for the future."

