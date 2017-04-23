Chelsea Fan, Segun ‘Black Arrow’ Arinze: I Can’t Wait To Drink To Our Double Win

Exclusive By Izuchukwu Okosi:

Nollywood superstar actor, Segun Arinze (aka: Black Arrow), a diehard Chelsea fan has joined millions of The Blues' fans to celebrate their qualification for the final of the Emirates FA Cup, and he tells Completesportsnigeria.com that he can't wait to drink to FA Cup and Premier League title wins.

Chelsea on Saturday evening booked their place in the final with a 4-2 win against Tottenham Hotspur in the first semi-final match of the competition.

Antonio Conte's team have a chance of winning double this term. They currently top the Premier League log as the race for the title enter the home stretch. And with a berth in the final of the FA Cup secured, 'Black Arrow' Arinze is itching to see his beloved team bagging the double in style.

Chelsea await the winner of the second semi.-final clash of the Emirates FA Cup between Arsenal and Manchester City holding today (Sunday), but Arinze is not bothered by the kind of opponent The Blues will meet in the final.

"I want to have a good drink in celebration of the win. I do not worry who the opponents will be in the final. I am confident Chelsea will win the FA Cup. But the icing on the cake will be the Premier League title. I can't wait," Arinze grins as tells Completesportsnigeria.com.

Meanwhile, Arinze, like his fellow vociferous Chelsea fans, takes pleasure in savouring the outcome of their Saturday's FA Cup semi-final clash with Tottenham.

Eden Hazard, Willian (brace) and Nemanja Matic were on the scoresheet for Antonio Conte's men, while Harry Kane and Dele Alli scored for Spurs who are the only strong challengers to Chelses for the Premier League title.

"This match was very interesting, a great game of football and the win was even against a rival in the Premier League," he remarks.

"I must commend Tottenham. They have improved as a team, but Conte showed the depth in the squad, even starting Eden Hazard from the bench. This is heart-warming. It is a different Chelsea side that Jose Mourinho handled two years ago.

"I don't understand what Son Heung-min expected of the referee. He stopped Victor Moses for the penalty that Willian scored from. Yes, I feel the call was right," the supporting lead actor in the blockbuster movie 'Silent Night' concludes.

