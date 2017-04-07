Chelsea Fans Want Moses Back In Action

By James Agberebi:

Chelsea fans have clamoured for Victor Moses' immediate return to action after the Antonio Conte's side seemed to have labour it their two recent games played without injured Nigeria international, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Moses has missed Chelsea's last two Premier League games against Crystal Palace and Manchester City due to injury.

His last game for Chelsea was in their 2-1 away win against Stoke City in March.

And it is not yet confirmed if he will feature against Bournemouth on Saturday at the Vitality Stadium.

Following Moses' continued absence, some of Chelsea fans took to Twitter to express their wish that the right-wing-back get back into the team as quickly as possible.

4EverDope @Flimzzy889 wants Moses to be ready for their away trip to Manchester United next Sunday.

"We've missed you a lot (Moses) and I pray you recover quick before our match against Man United."

Luke @LukePainter wrote that he can't wait for Moses' return.

"Swift recovery Victor. Need you back."

Ollie Glanvill @OllieGlanvill stated that Moses should be in the Chelsea team that will face Bournemouth this Saturday.

"Get back for Bournemouth Vic, going to be big."

On his part, J @jwv1995 confessed Moses missed missed by the fans and the team.

"Hope to see you back in the side soon Vic, we need you."

And in other tweets, Sideways @Stamfordrich: "Need you back asap."

Blessed Samuel @BlessedSamuel88: "We need you back on the pitch… Your impact is missed. Wish you come back soon."

Moses has made 27 appearances for Chelsea this season, scoring three goals.