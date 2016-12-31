Chelsea Match Arsenal Record; Musa Benched, Anichebe Injured, Pogba Rescues United

By James Agberebi:

Chelsea made it 13 straight Premier League wins on Saturday following their 4-2 home win against Stoke City at Stamford Bridge.

Antonio Conte's side have equalled Arsenal's Premier League record of 13 straight wins in one season.

Super Eagles forward Victor Moses was one of Chelsea's outstanding players as he provided the assist for Chelsea's second goal.

The win takes Chelsea nine points clear of Liverpool who will host Manchester City later in the day.

Gary Cahill, Willian and Diego Costa scored Chelsea's goals while Bruno Martins Indi and Peter Crouch scored for Stoke.

Stoke went close on two occasions in the 11th and 14th minutes from set pieces but Chelsea did enough to clear their lines.

Four minutes later Costa almost gave Chelsea the lead but Lee Grant made a big save to deny the forward.

Chelsea eventually took the lead in the 34th minute through Cahill with a powerful header.

Right from the kick-off of the second half Stoke drew level as Martins Indi tapped in from six yards Peter Crouch's knock down.

Costa almost restored Chelsea's lead on 53 minutes but was thwarted by Grant who got down low quickly.

In the 57th minute Chelsea went 2-1 up thanks to Willian who finished off a brilliant assist from Victor Moses.

Stoke clawed their way back to 2-2 on 64 minutes as Crouch finished off Biram Diouf's cross.

Chelsea took the lead again on 65 minutes through Willian who pounced on Gianneli Imbula's mistake.

And in the 85th minute Costa sealed the win for Chelsea as he out-muscled Indi to make it 4-2 in favour of the home side.

At the King Power Stadium Stadium, Leicester City bounced back from their recent poor run as they edged visiting West Ham 1-0.

Super Eagles forward Ahmed Musa was an unused substitute in the game.

Leicester's only goal was scored by Algerian forward Islam Slimani in the 22nd minute.

At Old Trafford, Manchester United were made to dig deep to see off a resolute Middlesbrough side.

United were unlucky not to have scored a couple of goals in the first half as they twice hit the post before Zlatan Ibrahimovic's goal was wrongly disallowed.

In the second half United continued to pile the pressure but against the run of play Boro took the lead through Grant Leadbitter on 67 minutes.

But two quick goals from Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba on 85 and 87 minutes gave United the deserved win.

At Turf Moor, Sunderland's woes continued as they lost 4-1 to Burnley.

Nigerian forward Victor Anichebe went off injured and was replaced by Steven Piernaar on 46 minutes.

A hat-trick from Andre Gray in the 31st, 51st and 53rd minutes and a penalty from Ashley Barnes on 67 minutes secured the win for Burnley.

Sunderland's only goal was scored by Jermain Defoe in the 71st minute.

