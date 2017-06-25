Chidiebere Nwakali Crash  With Sogndal In Norway; Adegbenro, Shuaibu In Action As Viking Vs Haugesund Ends In Stalemate

By James Agberebi:

Golden Eaglets' 2013 FIFA U-17 World Cup winning midfielder, Chidiebere Nwakali, was in action for his Norwegian topflight side Sogndal who lost 3-0 away to Rosenborg on Sunday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Nwakali who is on loan from Manchester City, featured for 90 minutes in the game for Sogndal.

It was Nwakali's 14th league appearance for Sogndal without a goal.

Matthias Vilhjalmsson (60th minute) and a brace from Milan Jevtovic (65th and 67th minute), secured the win for Rosenborg.

In another Norwegian first division game on Sunday, Nigerian winger, Samuel Adegbenro played 90 minutes for Viking who were held to a 1-1 home draw against FK Haugesund.

Ibrahim Shuaibu was in Haugesund's starting eleven before he was replaced on 46 minutes by Frederik Gytkjaer, while his Nigerian teammate Ikenna Ikedi was benched.

Kwesi Appiah gave Viking the lead in the 29th minute but an 88th minute equaliser from Vegard Skjerve, made sure both teams shared the spoils.

