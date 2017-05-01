China: Ighalo Set To Return As Martins, Ideye, Obasi Chase Cup Wins

By Johnny Edward:

Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo is expected to play a part in Changchun Yatai’s Cup clash against Nei Mongol Zhongyou FC on Tuesday at the Hohhot City Stadium, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

Ighalo, who suffered a knock on his ankle in Changchun Yatai’s 3-2 loss to Shanghai Shenhua a fortnight ago in the Chinese Super League, trained with the rest of his teammates on Monday.

“I trained well and I hope to play in Tuesday’s game,” Ighalo told Completesportsnigeria.com.

The Nigerian forward has scored twice in five league appearances for his new side.

Also, Obafemi Martins’ Shanghai Shenhua will be aiming for their third straight win when they face Chinese League One side Yunnan Lijiang away at the Lijiang Sports Development Center Stadium in a Cup game on Tuesday.

Shanghai Shenhua recorded wins over Guizhou Zhicheng and Changchun Yatai to move up to seventh in the Chinese Super League log after recording four points from a possible 12 in their opening four games.

The Nigerian forward, who has scored ten goals in 28 Chinese Super League appearances for Shanghai Shenhua since joining from Seattle Sounders, scored twice for Shanghai Shenhua in the competition last season.

In other Chinese Cup games, Chinedu Obasi is expected to lead Shenzhen FC attack when they host Hebei CFFC while Brown Ideye will be targeting his first Cup goal in Tianjin Teda who face third-tier side Shanghai Jiading.

