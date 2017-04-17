China: Ujah Can’t Score As Liaoning Suffer Home Loss

By James Agberebi:

Nigerian striker Anthony Ujah was in action for Liaoning Hongyun who were thrashed 4-1 at home by Guangzhou R and F in the Chinese Super League on Monday.

Ujah featured for 90 minutes but could not get on the score sheet.

He has scored just one goal in four league appearances.

A brace from Eran Zahavi in the18th and 61st minutes and a goal each from Zhi Xiao and Renatinho in the 71st and 76th minutes secured the win for Guangzhou.

Liaoning Hongyun’s goal was scored by James Chamanga from the penalty spot.

The defeat leaves Liaoning Hongyun in the 10th position on six points.

