Conte: Chelsea Not Title Favourites, Courtois Going Nowhere

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has dismissed talks about his team being favourites to win this season's English Premier League title.

Chelsea are currently top on the league table, six points ahead of second-placed Liverpool.

Conte's team have also won their last 12 league games since losing 3-0 to Arsenal.

In his press conference on Friday ahead of Arsenal's home game against Crystal Palace, Arsene Wenger said this season's EPL title is Chelsea's to lose.

But Conte played down Chelsea's favourite tag.

"It's very difficult to suggest the title is ours to lose as there is still another half of the season to play," Conte said.

"We have only six points more than the second-placed team and there is still a long way to go.

"To have 12 wins in a row is a great achievement but it's not enough for us to win the title right now.

"Tomorrow is very important because we play at home against Stoke, the last game of the first part of the season."

He revealed that Chelsea might not bring in any new face during the January transfer window as he is satisfied with his squad.

"In January it's always very difficult to buy because every team wants to keep their best players, not sell them," the former Juventus and Italy coach added.

"We will make the best decision for the club but the January window isn't easy.

"I believe any potential new arrivals will upset the balance of the squad as we have a good group."

He also commented on the availability of skipper John Terry for the game against Stoke while insisting Thibaut Courtois will not leave.

"John Terry has trained this week and it's important for him to be brought back in the best shape.

"Thibaut Courtois is one of the best, if not the best, goalkeeper in the world. He works very hard and he stays with us.

"He is a complete goalkeeper, a model goalkeeper. I think he's fantastic."

