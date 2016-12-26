Conte Hails Brilliant Chelsea Against Bournemouth

Chelsea boss, Antonio Conte, has hailed his players following their impressive 3-0 home win against Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge on Monday.

Pedro Rodriguez (brace) and Eden Hazard (penalty) scored Chelsea's goals.

It was Chelsea's 12th straight win so far.

Reacting on the win, Conte praised his players for coping without suspended duo; N'golo Kante and Diego Costa

"We played a good game, we could have scored more, but I am happy with the attitude of the players.

"We played without two important players [Diego Costa and N’Golo Kante, who were suspended] but I think we played very well.

"This is the first time we played without a real forward, we tried this in training and I think for us at the moment this situation is the best, but I don’t forget Michy [Batshuayi] because he is a young player with great talent. He is adapting to this league and it is football, in the future I trust in him.

Conte stated that they wouldn't relent in their winning run.

"To win 12 games in a row is not easy in this league. It’s a fantastic run but it’s important to continue that now. In four days we have another tough game and we have to prepare very well. Because now, every team wants to beat you."

