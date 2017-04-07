Conte: Important Player Moses Is Fit Again, I’m Happy At Chelsea

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has announced that Nigeria star Victor Moses is back fit for the Blues’ Premier League title pursuit, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Moses has missed Chelsea’s last two matches after limping off before the international break, but he is now ready to return to action.

“Victor Moses trained with us yesterday and today,” Conte said on Friday during his press conference ahead of Saturday’s EPL trip to Bournemouth “I have to make the best decision for the team, but he is available.”

Conte added that Moses has showed he is an important player but in the past two games the club proved they could play without the Super Eagles winger.

Conte insisted that has been the case when other players have missed games this season. He says others have filled in and adapted to the system.

Conte added that he has no other injury concerns before the trip to Bournemouth, where he is expecting another tough game there.

“If we think tomorrow will be easy, we are making a great mistake,” he said.

Conte reiterated that he is very happy at Chelsea and he wants to stay there despite rumours linking him with a return to Italy.

Former Italy and Juventus midfielder Andrea Pirlo has been reported to be bound for Chelsea as a member of the coaching staff, but Conte pointed out that Pirlo is still playing and wants to continue to play, which makes rumours linking him to a coaching job strange.