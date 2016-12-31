Conte Praises Chelsea Stars After Victory Over Stoke

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has hailed his players for their hard-fought 4-2 home win against Stoke City in Saturday's Premier League game.

A brace from Willian and a goal each from Gary Cahill and Diego Costa sealed the win for Chelsea.

Stoke's goals were scored by Peter Crouch and Bruno Martins Indi.

"Congratulations go to my players. To win 13 games in a row in this league is very difficult," Conte said in his post-match reaction.

"Stoke played very well. They hit long balls to Crouch and fought for the second ball. My players showed they can adapt to the different kinds of game we face. They showed great commitment, work-rate and will to win. I'm delighted for them."

Conte stated that attention now shifts to their game and the rest of the season.

"Now, it's important to celebrate the arrival of the new year, then to think of the next game against Tottenham.

"Numbers are not important if you do not win the title. Now, they are fantastic and we are proud, but we must concentrate on the second part of the season."

4years ago My wife left me,because i was too WEAK in bed,but today she calls me Bed Champion.Now i finally discovered a Natural Solution that forces women to ask for more. " - CLICK HERE To See My Breakthrough.

Men, eat this fruit & you will get a bigger penis size.

How I Permanently Cured My Premature Ejaculation And Low Sperm Count Problem Without Any Side Effects Within 72hrs.And Confidently Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round In Bed.