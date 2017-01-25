Countinho: “Great Honour” To Sign New Long-Term Liverpool Deal

Phillippe Coutinho has ended all speculation linking him with a move away from Liverpool by signing a new long-term deal at the club reportedly worth at least £150,000 per week in wages.

"Liverpool FC can announce Philippe Coutinho has today signed a new long-term contract with the club," Liverpool announced on their official website on Wednesday.

"The 24-year-old has committed his future to the Reds by penning the fresh deal at Melwood, the terms of which will come into effect from July 1, 2017.

"Coutinho has been at Anfield for four years following his transfer from Inter Milan in January 2013, during which time he has established himself as one of the most impressive performers in the Premier League, scoring 34 goals in his 163 Liverpool appearances to date."

Brazil forward Coutinho told Liverpoolfc.com moments after signing: “I would like to thank everybody at the club, first of all.

“I am very happy to sign a new contract here. It is a club that I am very grateful to and this shows my happiness here. I will work much harder to repay the belief shown in me.

“I signed this new contract to stay here for a few more years because it’s a great honour for me. It gives me great happiness because I was welcomed here with open arms by everyone at the club and the supporters right from my first day. I am very thankful to this football club for everything.”

4years ago My wife left me,because i was too WEAK in bed,but today she calls me Bed Champion.Now i finally discovered a Natural Solution that forces women to ask for more. " - CLICK HERE To See My Breakthrough.

Men, eat this fruit & you will get a bigger penis size.

How I Permanently Cured My Premature Ejaculation And Low Sperm Count Problem Without Any Side Effects Within 72hrs.And Confidently Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round In Bed.