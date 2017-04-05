Coventry Cancel Yakubu Contract After Three Matches

English third-tier club Coventry have cancelled the contract of former Super Eagles striker Yakubu Aiyegbeni, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

“The club can announce that former Everton striker Yakubu has had his contract mutually terminated, with immediate effect,” League One strugglers Coventry stated on their official website on Wednesday.

“Yakubu made three appearances for the Sky Blues, before suffering a hamstring injury against Swindon Town.

“The club would like to wish Yakubu all the best for the future.”

Yakubu, who also played for Middlesbrough and Portsmouth in England, had signed for Coventry in February on a deal till the end of the season.

Coventry won the EFL Trophy on Sunday, but they are rock bottom of the League One table and are bound for League Two next season.