Crystal Palace Confirm Allardyce As New Manager

Former England manager Sam Allardyce has been named Crystal Palace manager to replace the sacked Alan Pardew.

“Crystal Palace Football Club are pleased to announce Sam Allardyce as their new First Team Manager on a two and half year contract,” the club announced on their website on Friday.



Chairman Steve Parish said: “We are delighted to be able to make an appointment so quickly and fortunate that someone of Sam’s calibre and experience was available.”

Allardyce, 62, will take charge of the team with immediate effect in time for the Boxing Day match against Watford.

