Crystal Palace Sack Alan Pardew

Premier League club Crystal Palace have parted ways with their manager Alan Pardew, it was announced on Thursday.

Pardew played for Palace and joined the club as manager in January 2015, taking them to the 2016 FA Cup final where they lost 2-1 in extra-time to Manchester United.

"Crystal Palace F.C. have today asked Alan Pardew to step down as Manager of the Club," a statement on the club's website said.

Club Chairman Steve Parish said, “I would like to put on record our sincere gratitude for the tremendous service Alan has given us, both in his time here as Manager and previously as a player. Following a fantastic second half of 2014/15, the 2015/16 season culminated in only narrowly missing out on winning the FA cup as well as securing our Premier League place for a record breaking fourth time. During his tenure Alan’s hard work and dedication were without question, he has improved so many areas of the Club and we wish him the very best for the future.

"With games now coming thick and fast over the holiday period the Club are hoping to put someone in place as quickly as possible but have nothing to say about a replacement at this time."

Pardew, 55, left Palace in 17th place, just one point away from the relegation zone.

