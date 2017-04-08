CSL: Ideye Stars, Mikel Missing As Tianjin Teda Bag Away Draw

By Johnny Edward:

Tianjin Teda skipper, Mikel Obi, was missing in action As they battled home side Guizhou Hengfeng Zhicheng to a goaless draw in a Chinese Super League match at the Guiyang Olympic Sports Center on Saturday, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

It was the first game the 30 year old Nigerian captain was left out this term. Mikel has scored once in three Chinese Super League appearance.

His compatriot Brown Ideye however came on as a 65th minute substitute for Mbaye Diagne for his third appearance in the CSL.

Tianjin TEDA are now ninth in the CSL log.

They face fifth placed Guangzhou Evergrande in their next game on Sunday.

​ At the Qinhuangdao Olympic Sports Center, Obafemi Martins was also left out of the matchday squad of Shanghai Shenhua who lost 4-2 to home side, Hebei CF?