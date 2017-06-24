CSL: Ighalo, Ideye Fire Blanks As Changchun Draw At Chongqing, Tianjin Teda Lose At Home

By James Agberebi :

Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo featured for Changchun Yatai, but did not score as they held Chongqing Lifan to a 1-1 away draw in the Chinese Super League on Saturday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Ighalo played 90 minutes for Changchun Yatai.

Zhenyu Du gave Changchun Yatai the lead in the 56th minute but Huan Liu equalised for Chongqing Lifan with 20 minutes left.

The game was Ighalo's 12th in the league this season, and has scored two goals.

The draw means Changchun Yatai are 11th on 13 points in the league table.

In another CSL game played on Saturday, Brown Ideye made a 90 minutes appearance for Tianjin Teda who lost 2-1 at home to Guangzhou R and F FC.

Tianjin Teda took the lead in the 26th minute through Yuanyi Li before Eran Zahavi made it 1-1 on 39 minutes.

And in the 75th minute, Renatinho scored the winner to give Guangzhou and R and F the win.

Ideye has made 13 appearances for Tianjin Teda this campaign with four goals.

Tianjin Teda are now 13th on 13 points on the log.

