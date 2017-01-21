De Royal FC Win Olympic 5-A-Side Football Championship Season-2

By Adeboye Amosu:

Defending champions, De Royal Football Club have successfully defended their title following a 2-1 victory against ACE FC in the final of the Season 2 of the Olympic 5-A-Aside Football Championship, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

The Lagos- based side went home with the giant trophy and a sum of N1million, while ACE FC were rewarded with N500,000.

In a highly entertaining final played at the Campos Mini Stadium Lagos, Kaduna- based side, ACE FC took the lead three minutes before the break through Alegbe Moses.

Alegbe came close to doubling his team's lead early in the second half but fluffed the opportunity.

They were left to rue the missed chance when Lekan Omotosho restored parity for De Royal four minutes after the break.

De Royal goalkeeper, Adio Jinadu scored the winner from the spot three minutes from time.

Talented ACE FC forward, Haliru Hanas was voted the most valuable player of the championship.

Hanas, who once had stint with the Nigeria U-20 side, the Flying Eagles, went home with a sum of N300,000.

He will also be sponsored to watch a live football match at the Etihad Stadium, the home of Manchester City of England.

Earlier in the day, Oreon and Leon defeated Moving Train FC 1-0 in the Third Place match. They went home with a cash prize of N300,000.

4years ago My wife left me,because i was too WEAK in bed,but today she calls me Bed Champion.Now i finally discovered a Natural Solution that forces women to ask for more. " - CLICK HERE To See My Breakthrough.

Men, eat this fruit & you will get a bigger penis size.

How I Permanently Cured My Premature Ejaculation And Low Sperm Count Problem Without Any Side Effects Within 72hrs.And Confidently Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round In Bed.