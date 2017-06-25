Den Haag Grant Ebuehi One-Week Holidays Extension,Resumes JULY 3

By David Meshioye:

Super Eagles right-back, Tyronne Ebuehi, has been handed a one-week holidays extension by his Dutch side ADO Den Haag,Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

ADO Den Haag will commence preparations for the new season on Monday with a small group of players, but the duo of Tyronne Ebuehi and Ernestas Setkus have been excused from first training, which is scheduled for 17.30GMT in Cars Jeans Stadium.

According to a release posted on the club website, the young and dynamic right-back has been informed of his holidays extension following his international engagement with Nigeria's Super Eagles, which according to the club's rule automatically qualifies him for a longer holidays.

Tyrone Ebuehi is expected to rejoin the team on July 3.

Born in the Netherlands to a Nigerian father and Dutch mother , Ebuehi was called up by Nigeria in 2016 for the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Algeria, but he turned down the offer on the ground that he needed some time to settle into his club ADO Den Haag.

He was later called up for the friendlies vs Senegal and Burkina Faso in March 2017, and joined up with the Super Eagles squad.

Ebuehi made his senior debut for Nigeria in a 3-0 friendly win over Togo on June first 2017‎.

Jiji.ng the cheapest online shopping in Nigeria.

How frustration Almost Drove Me out Of My Marriage Before My Husband found A Solution To His Small Manhood And Now Last 30 Minute In Bed without Any Side Effect. Click Here To Read Our Testimony..

Attention: 3 Friuts you Neglect but Will Help You Fight Against Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Blokos. Take Action Here

Uncover how I make $400 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.