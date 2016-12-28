Dobrev Seeks CAF Confederation Cup Success With FC Ifeanyiubah

By Adeboye Amosu:

FC IfeanyiUbah Technical Director, Mitko Dobrev says the club will strive to become the first Nigerian club to win the CAF Confederation Cup next year, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

The Anambra Warriors will campaign in the continent for the first time in 2017 after winning the Nigerian Federation Cup last season.

No Nigerian club has won the second tier Africa's club competition with the likes of Sunshine Stars, Enugu Rangers and defunct Julius Berger coming close in the past.

The Bulgarian who once managed Nigeria Premier League sides; Heartland and Lobi Stars, however tips his side to break the drought next year.

"I think we can do it. I believe we have what it takes to win the Confederation Cup," Dobrev states in a chat with Completesportsnigeria.com

"I'm aware no Nigerian club has won the competition before, and it will be nice for us to be the first to do it.

''It's a tough competition with a lot of good teams, but I believe we have what it takes to compete against them.

" We won the Federation Cup last year and it will be great if we can go a step further by winning a continental title next year.

The Nnewi-based outfit will begin their campaign against Egyptian side, Al-Masry in February.

They will face Djoliba of Mali in the next round should they make it beyond the preliminary stage.

