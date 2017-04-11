Dortmund Vs Monaco UCL Clash Postponed After Explosion

Borussia Dortmund’s Champions League game against Monaco has been postponed until Wednesday after the Bundesliga team's bus was involved in an explosion ahead of the quarter-final tie with Dortmund's defender Marc Bartra reported to have been taken to hospital following the explosion.

The postponement of the game was confirmed by Dortmund.

A statement from local police said: “In the run-up to the Champions League match of BVB against AS Monaco, there was an explosion near the BVB team team bus shortly after 7pm. The location of the event is Wittbräuckerstraße/Schirrmannw eg in Dortmund-Höchsten.

“According to current knowledge the wheels of the bus (whole or partial) burst and one person was injured. It is not yet possible to say exactly what the explosion was or exactly where something exploded.”

A tweet from the German club’s official Twitter account an hour before kick-off at the Westfalenstadion had first alerted news of an incident. “At our bus departure, an incident has occurred. One person was injured. More information to follow,” it read.

A later tweet read: “A bomb exploded at the team bus next to the hotel. The players are safe. There is no danger at the stadium.”

And according to Bild, three explosive devices were deposited on the street in front of the bus although police have yet to give any more details.

