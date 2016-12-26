Dosu: Super Falcons’ AWCON Success My Memorable 2016 Moment

By James Agberebi:

Former Nigeria goalkeeper and Atlanta ’96 Olympics gold medallist Joseph Dosu has picked the Super Falcons’ triumph at this year’s Women’s Africa Cup of Nations as his most memorable moment concerning Nigerian football in 2016, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

The Falcons beat hosts Cameroon in the final to claim their eighth African title.

“For me, I think the memorable moment was when the Super Falcons won the Women’s AFCON in Cameroon,” Dosu told Completesportsnigeria.com.

“Nigerians were happy, they (Falcons) put smiles on the faces of everybody.

“It was a good tournament for them and it was one that everybody would say ‘yes, these women did us proud.'”

Dosu stated that the most important target for Nigerian football in 2017 is how to qualify for 2018 FIFA World Cup.

“Looking forward to 2017, our target is how to pick the 2018 World Cup ticket,” the former Reggiana of Italy star added.

“Our next game is against Cameroon and if we can win that game, I believe we are home and dry.”

