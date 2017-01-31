Echiejile Joins Sporting Gijon On Loan From Monaco

By James Agberebi:

Super Eagles defender Elderson Echiejile has joined Spanish LaLiga side Sporting Gijon on loan from AS Monaco until the end of the season, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

Sporting Gijon confrimed Elderson’s loan move on their website on Tuesday night.

Elderson, 29, who initially joined Standard Liege on loan in the summer, becomes Gijon’s third January signing following the capture of Mikel Vesga and Lacina Traoré.

“Elderson Echiejile is an experienced international player who, after a brief stint at Standard de Liège, has joined Sporting till the end of the 2016-2017 season thanks to a transfer agreement with AS Monaco, Owner of the player,” Sporting Gijon wrote in a statement on their website.

“Elderson will travel to Gijón tomorrow (Wednesday) to carryout his medical examinations on Thursday to allow him to join the Rubi squad.

“With Elderson’s incorporation in the team, Sporting closes their winter signings, after inclusions of Mikel Vesga and Lacina Traoré.”

