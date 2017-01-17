Echiejile Returns To Monaco From S/Liege, Vows: Eagles’ ll Never Miss AFCON Again

By Johnny Edward:

AS Monaco have recalled Nigeria defender Elderson Echiejile from his loan spell from Belgian side Standard Liege Completesportsnigeria.com has be informed by the player.

Echiejile featured in ten games for Standard Liege in the first half of the 2016/2017 Belgian season.

He revealed that he is prepared to continue from where he left with the French giants club this term where he will battle Sidibe for regular action at the club.

“I’m ready to bring my experience to the pitch and ensure we win all the trophies available and at our reach,” Echiejile told Completespprtsnigeria.com.

“I will speak to Coach Jardim, and I’ll know the role the club wants me to play.

"I’m ready for this new challenge and the motive is to become champion of France once again.

"I believe we have what it takes to do it.”

On Nigeria's African Cup of Nations miss, Echiejile posited that 2017 will be the last edition the Super Eagles will miss.

"We have missed three of the last four editions. I don't think the Eagles will miss any again."

