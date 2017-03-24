Echiejile: Senegal match Good Test For Eagles

Elderson Echiejile has described the Super Eagles' 1-1 draw with Senegal in Thursday's international friendly game as a good test for the team.

Echiejile was in action for the Eagles as Kelechi Iheanacho's 82nd minute penalty secured the draw for the Eagles after Moussa Sow had given Senegal the lead on 54 minutes.

Echiejile who featured for 90 minutes in the game stated that the draw was a fair result for both teams.

"Was a good game test for the team yesterday! Fair result," he wrote on his Twitter handle on Friday afternoon.

Echiejile could be in action again for the Eagles when they take on Burkina Faso in their next friendly game on Monday at The Hive in London.