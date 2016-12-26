Echiejile Weds Vwemo Friday In Warri

By Johnny Edward:

Super Eagles full-back, Elderson Echiejile, will on Friday December 30 wed his lovely spouse, Oghenevwemo Ziregbe in a traditional wedding in Warri, Delta State, Completesportsnigeria. com.

Echiejile who is currently on a season loan deal at Standard Liege from AS Monaco explained to Completesportsnigeria.com why he chose Vwemo.

"The missing rib has been found and I'm happy to be quitting bachelorhood because of her," a happy Echiejile told Completesportsnigeria.com.

Several top Nigerian players are expected to grace the ceremony in Warri, Delta state.

Also joining Echiejile in quitting bachelorhood this Yuletide season are Chisom Chikatara and Daniel Akpeyi.

