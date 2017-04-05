Eduok Helps Kasimpasa Oust Igiebor, Oboabona’s Rizespor From Turkish Cup

By James Agberebi:

Turkish top flight club Kasimpasa with Nigerian forward Emem Eduok on Wednesday qualified for the semi-finals of the Turkish Cup following their 2-2 away draw against another first division club Rizespor that has Nigerian trio of Godfrey Oboabona, Nosa Igiebor and Bright Edomwonyi, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.‎

Kasimpasa progress into the semi-finals 4-2 on aggregate after winning the first leg 2-0 back in late February this year.

Eduok was subbed on for Tunay Torun in the 53rd minute of the game for Kasimpasa.

For Rizespor, Igiebor also made a second half entrant on 72 minutes for Jakob Jantscher, while Edomwonyi was an unsed substitute.

Oboabona was however not included in Rizespor's squad for the second leg clash.

Mohamed Ali Yacoubi gave Rizespor the lead in the ninth minute but Adem Buyuk equalised for Kasimpasa in the 38th minute.

Leonard Kweuke made it 2-1 in favour of Rizespor before Buyuk grabbed his second goal to end the game 2-2.

Kasimpasa will now meet either Konyaspor or Sivasspor in the semi-finals.

Konyaspor will host Sivasspor in the second leg of their quarter-final tie on Thursday. The first leg ended 0-0.