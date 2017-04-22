Efe Ambrose Crashes With Hibernian In Scottish Cup Semi-Finals

By James Agberebi:

Nigerian defender Efe Ambrose’s Hibernian have been knocked out of this year’s Scottish Cup after losing 3-2 to Aberdeen in the semi-final on Saturday at Hampden Park.

Ambrose was on from the start but was withdrawn for Brian Graham with three minutes left.

Aberdeen raced into a 2-0 lead thanks to goals Adam Rooney and Ryan Christ in the first and 24th minutes.

Hibernian clawed their way back into the game as Grant Holt (36th minute) and Dylan McGeouch (60th minute) scored to make it 2-2.

But in the 84th minute an own by Darren McGregor sealed the win for Aberdeen.

Aberdeen will meet the winners of the second semi-final between Celtic and Rangers, which will be played on Sunday.

Hibernian won last year’s Scottish Cup after beating Rangers 3-2 in the final.

