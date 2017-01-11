EFL Cup: Southampton Take First Leg Advantage Over Liverpool

Southampton brightened their chances of making it to the English Football League Cup final for the first time in 38 years by defeating Liverpool 1-0 in the first leg of the competition at the Saint Mary’s Stadium on Wednesday night.

Nathan Redmond scored the only goal of the night after he latched on to Dusan Tadic’s clever pass in the 20th minute of the encounter after a mistake from Ragnar Klavan.

The opening stages of the game were dominated by Liverpool, who were only denied an opening goal when Roberto Firmino’s volley inside the penalty area was tipped over the crossbar by Fraser Forster in the 23rd minute.

The hosts were unfortunate not to double their lead in the 38th minute when Tadic picked out Redmond at the back post.

But despite making a strong connection with his first-time strike from eight yards, Liverpool keeper … Karius pulled off an excellent intervention to keep his team in the match.

It was Karius’ third save in the first half.

Goal-scoring chanes were limited but Redmond carved out another chance for Cedric Soares but the full-back fired his shot into the side-netting from close range.

With seven minutes left to play, Southampton came close to adding a second goal through Redmond, who crashed the upright from close range after being found by Shane Long.

The winners of this tie will progress through to a final at Wembley Stadium with either Manchester United or Hull City. Manchester United have a 2-0 advantage going into the second leg in a forthnight.

