Eguavoen Set To Join Sunshine Stars As Head Coach

By Johnny Edward:



Sunshine Stars have made contact with former Super Eagles coach Austin Eguavoen about replacing Kayode Olujohungbe as the club's head coach, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

Eguavoen, who led the Nigerian Professional Football League U-17 All Star team to the Guateng Future Champions tourney in South Africa where the team finished second behind Atletico Madrid's U-17s, was spotted in the stands in Nnewi last Sunday when Sunshine Stars lost 2-1 to FC IfeanyiUbah in an NPFL clash.

He is currently in Akure to finalise his appointment as coach of Sunshine, Completesportsnigeria.com understands.

Olujohungbe was handed a two-game ultimatum by the club management to turn things around but he lost 2-1 to FC IfeanyiUbah in Nnewi and will get sacked if he fails to record a win against Remo Stars on Sundayat the Akure Township Stadium.

Olujohungbe has managed to record five wins so far this season with Sunshine Stars who are currently placed 18th in the NPFL table with 18 points from 16 games.