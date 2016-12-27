Eguma Returns From Coaching Attachment At Partizan Belgrade

By Sab Osuji

Rivers United technical manager, Stanley Eguma is back in the country after undergoing practical coaching attachment at Serbian premier league side, Partizan Belgrade, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

"I did not return with the rest members of our contingent after our pre-season tour of Spain," Eguma told Completesportsnigeria.com exclusively on Boxing Day.

"I went for a practical coaching attachment at FC Partizan Belgrade.

"I was sponsored on the program by the Rivers State government and I'm very grateful."

The former Enyimba of Aba assistant coach said he learned enough at the week-long program which he hopes will prove helpful in their crowded 2017 domestic and continental program.

"There is no end in education. We keep learning everyday.

"Don't forget we have a crowded program next year with the CAF Champions League, NPFL and the Federation Cup assignments to prosecute.

"So the pre season tour of Spain, as well as the program at FC Partizan Belgrade are all part of our preparation," Eguma said.

4years ago My wife left me,because i was too WEAK in bed,but today she calls me Bed Champion.Now i finally discovered a Natural Solution that forces women to ask for more. " - CLICK HERE To See My Breakthrough.

Men, eat this fruit & you will get a bigger penis size.

How I Permanently Cured My Premature Ejaculation And Low Sperm Count Problem Without Any Side Effects Within 72hrs.And Confidently Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round In Bed.