Eguma: Rivers United’s Douhadji Good Enough For Togo’s AFCON Squad

By Adeboye Amosu:

Rivers United technical adviser, Stanley Eguma, has backed the club’s Togo defender Joseph Douhadji to secure a place in his country’s team to the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

The centre-back was named in a 26-man provisional squad released by Hawks coach Claude Leroy for the competition on Saturday.

“Joseph is a quality defender and he is good enough to play at the AFCON,” Eguma told Completesportsnigeria.com.

“I just hope he will be able to convince the coaches so that he will be in the final list for the competition.”

Douhadji who joined Rivers United in 2013 was handed his maiden call-up to the Togo squad in March this year for the game against Tunisia.

He struggled to pin down a regular spot at Rivers United last season with the trio of Austine Festus, Gabriel Olalekan and Markson Ojobo ahead of him in the pecking order.

4years ago My wife left me,because i was too WEAK in bed,but today she calls me Bed Champion.Now i finally discovered a Natural Solution that forces women to ask for more. " - CLICK HERE To See My Breakthrough.

Men, eat this fruit & you will get a bigger penis size.

How I Permanently Cured My Premature Ejaculation And Low Sperm Count Problem Without Any Side Effects Within 72hrs.And Confidently Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round In Bed.