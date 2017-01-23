Eguma Slams Rivers United’s Profligacy Despite Beating Tornadoes

By Johnny Edward:



Rivers United’s technical manager, Stanley Eguma, has slammed his side for their profligacy in front of goal in Sunday's Nigeria Professional Football League clash with Niger Tornadoes which the Port Harcourt side won 1-0 at home, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

Rivers United had Guy Kuemian to thank for recording their second win of the NPFL season after the Ivorien volleyed home a Lukman Mohammed’s cross in the 22nd minute.

Eguma admitted after the game that his players lost the midfield battle and were jittery going forward.

“It was a very difficult game for us. We never underrated Tornadoes because it is a game of football," he sai during his post match interview.

“We planned to win but unfortunately, we did not have a very good game.

“We won but we were not able to string the passes together the way we usually do.

“My players were jittery and we lost the midfield battles to our opponents and it made them have the upper hand.”

Rivers United travel to Nnewi to face FC Ifeanyiubah who lost by a lone goal to ABS in Ilorin on Sunday.

NPFL matchday-3 fixtures saw all ten teams playing at home in winning their games on Sunday.

