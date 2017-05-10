Ehiogu Buried In London Amid Tears

The remains of Nigerian-born former England international Ugo Ehiogu who died on April 21 aged 44 were committed to earth on Wednesday amid tears from former teammates, coaches and relatives, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

The former Tottenham Under-23 coach tragically passed away last month after suffering a fatal heart attack at Spurs’ training centre.

He left behind his wife, Gemma, and their two children.

The well-attended service at Ehiogu's funeral that had in attndance England manager Gareth Southgate and a host of football legends was held at St Michael’s church, Highgate, North London on Wednesday.

Ehiogu played for big clubs in England like Aston Villa and Middlesbrough.

