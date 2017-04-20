Ehiogu Collapses In Spurs U-23s Training, In Hospital

Former England defender Ugo Ehiogu has been hospitalised after he collapsed in Tottenham Hotspur's training centre on Thursday, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

The Spurs U-23s coach, who was eligible to play for Nigeria but settled for England, starred for Aston Villa and Middlesbrough in the Premier League in the 2000s.

Ehiogu, 44, played four times for England and scored once.

Tottenham's official Twitter handle announced the incident, writing: "We can confirm that Ugo Ehiogu is currently in hospital after collapsing at our Training Centre earlier today.

"Our Under – 23s coach received immediate treatment on site from our medical staff before being transferred to hospital by ambulance.

"Everyone at the Club sends their best wishes to Ugo and his family. We shall continue to provide updates when we have further information."

Ehiogu also featured for West Bromwich Albion, Leeds United, Glasgow Rangers and Sheffield United.

