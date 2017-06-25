Ekpo: Cameroon Failed To Take Chances Vs Germany, But Did Africa Proud At Confed Cup

By Izuchukwu Okosi:

Former Super Eagles midfielder, Friday Ekpo, believes the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon can take the positives from their participation at the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup in Russia and work harder to be a better side, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Hugo Broos' side were eliminated from the tournament Sunday evening after losing 3-1 to a youthful German side.

Ekpo however considers the tournament a success for the Cameroonians and Africa in general.

"They have learnt one or two great lessons from the Confederations Cup," Ekpo told Completesportsnigeria.com.

"They didn't take their chances in their last Group B game against Germany when it mattered most and by the time they realized that, time was against them, the game was already won and lost. The two red cards didn't have much impact on the outcome.

"They have a good team as we all saw. They didn't disgrace Africa despite being eliminated.

Ekpo however stressed that it is a tad too soon to assume that the Super Eagles will not be able to match their quality when both sides clash in the 2018 World Cup qualifiers in August.

"This team really formidable, but it may be too soon to conclude that they will be too difficult for the Super Eagles in August in the World Cup qualifiers.

"The qualifiers are a different ball game. As the game approaches we will see how preparations are going," the former Calabar Rovers midfielder who scored a goal for Nigeria against Cameroon in the third place final of the 1992 Africa Cup of Nations in Senegal which Nigeria won 2-1 with the other goal scored by Rashidi Yekini concluded.

