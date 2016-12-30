Eleke Set To Quit Slovenia For Turkey, Rues Missing Rio 2016 

By Sab Osuji:

Nigerian striker Blessing Eleke has hinted at a possible January move from his current club Olimpija Ljublijana of Slovenia, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The former Flying Sports Academy forward told Completesportsnigeria.com exclusively in Owerri that his intermediary, Makoz Group, are currently in talks with several clubs from Turkey and Germany for a possible January transfer.

“When we played our last match before the Christmas break, representatives of clubs from Turkey and Germany came over to watch me play,” the 20-year-old strike said.

He did not however reveal the names of the clubs from the two European nations desirous of signing him next month.

“Right now, they are holding talks with my agents. My agents have in turn asked me to take things calmly,” Eleke added.

Eleke’s current contract with Olimpija Ljublijana runs till 2019.

The Nigerian marksman scored 12 goals for his former club Gorica before a mid-season transfer to Olimija Ljublijana last term.

“At Olimpija, I’ve scored 15 goals and I believe it is the reason these clubs have shown interest in me,” he told completesportsnigeria.com.

Olimpija are current Slovenia's top league champions with an ambition to retain the title.

“For me, it’s all about God and of course, one has to keep his head and continue to work hard.

“I thank God for where I’m today. I have to keep on working hard in order to move to higher level.”

Eleke was invited to the U-23 Eagles camp by Samson Siasia ahead of the 2016 Rio Olympic Games but was not released by his club for the Olympic Games and the forward finds this a still bitter pill to swallow.

“Yeah, I was disappointed not representing my country.

“Every player wants to represent his country. I was happy when I was called up.

“I was ready and hoping to go and contribute my quota for the team’s success.

“But my club said no, saying the club had some important games then because they wanted to retain the league title.

“I felt disappointed, I must say.

“They promised to let me go for my country’s duties some other time.” Eleke who was third highest scorer in Slovenia last season with 15 goals said.

Olimpija Ljublijana made their UEFA Champions League debut in the outgoing 2015/2016 season but were edged out by Trencin on away goals rule following a 6-6 aggregate score line.

They lost 4-3 at home in the first leg but won 3-2 away in the reverse fixture with Trencin progressing to the second round of the preliminaries.

