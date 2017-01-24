  • Home
  Headlines / English FA Reduces Ikeme's Three Match Suspension To Two Games

The English Football Association has reduced Wolverhampton Wanderers' goalkeeper, Carl Ikeme's three-man suspension to two matches, Completesportsnigeria.com reports. ‎

The reduction of Ikeme's suspension was confirmed on the FA's official website on Tuesday following an appeal by Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Ikeme was shown a straight red card for pushing Norwich City's player Wes Hoolahan after accusing the player of diving inside the 18 yard box to con the referee for‎ a penalty.

Wolverhampton Wanderers went on to lose the game 3-1.

A statement on the FA's website reads:"Carl Ikeme’s three-match suspension for violent conduct has been reduced to two matches after a claim of excessive punishment was successful.

"An earlier wrongful dismissal claim in relation to the Wolverhampton Wanderers player’s sending off against Norwich City on Saturday [21 January 2017] was rejected.

"Both claims were heard before an Independent Regulatory Commission today."

