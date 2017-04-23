Enrique: Madrid Vs Barca El Clasico Is Like Cup Final

Barcelona boss, Luis Enrique, says today's (Sunday) El Clasico clash against Real Madrid at the Luis Enrique is like a final match of a tournament for the Catalans.

Madrid lead Barcelona by three points in the La Liga table, with a game in hand.

Speaking ahead the big tie, Enrique stresses the importance of the encounter while also insisting that Barcelona must stick to the style of play that has made them so successful.

“There is no better place for a Barca win than the Santiago Bernabeu, it is a final for us," Enrique tells Barcelona's official website.

"It is an extra motivation to be able to catch up with Real Madrid. It is a decisive game with the competition nearing its end, it could almost end the league or leave the door open.

“Our objective is to remain loyal to our style and to be effective against Real Madrid."

Commenting on whether or not Barcelona team morale is down after their Champions League exit, Enrique said: "I have a squad of professionals, and we will go in search of the victory despite the difficulty of these matches."

