Enugu Rangers Sign Ex-Nigeria U-17 Star Ezeh, Four Others

By Johnny Edward:

In a bid to resuscitate their ailing form in the Nigeria Professional Football League, reigning champions Enugu Rangers have signed five players to bolster their squad Completesportsnigeria.com can report.

The players are former Golden Eaglets forward Chiderah Ezeh, Osamudiamen Adun from Nigerian National League side Insurance of Benin, former Ghana U-20 and Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Siedu Muntawakilu, Ifeanyi George from Enyimba of Aba and Bassey Akpan.

Rangers who have five outstanding games to play in the NPFL will return to the shores of the country on Tuesday from Zambia where they were eliminated from the CAF Confederations Cup competition.

They lost 3-0 to Zesco United of Zambia who advanced to the group phase of the tournament on a 5-2 aggregate after the first leg in Enugu a week ago ended in a 2-2 draw.

Enugu Rangers will also not play their game against Gombe United scheduled for the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium on Wednesday Completesportsnigeria.com gathered as well. ​The game has been postponed. The Flying Antelopes ended a 32-year wait to be crowned Nigeria champions last season. They are currently bottom of the NPFL log with 13 points from 14 games.

​

