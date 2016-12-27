Enyimba New Goalie, Dauda In Ghana Squad For 2017 AFCON

By Adeboye Amosu:

Newly signed Enyimba goalkeeper, Fatau Dauda has been called up by Ghana for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon, reports Completesportsnigeria. com.

The 31-year old was Black Stars' first choice goalkeeper at the 2013 AFCON finals in South Africa, but lost his place to Brimah Razak at the last edition of the competition in 2015 hosted by Equatorial Guinea.

The coach Avram Grant led side will resume camping for the competition on December 28 at the Thomas Aquinas Secondary School before proceeding to the United Arab Emirates on January 2nd for the final part of their preparation.

The shot-stopper who has been capped 25 times by Ghana recently penned a two- year deal with the seven-time Nigeria Professional Football League champions.

Dauda joined the Peoples Elephant on a free following the expiration of his contract with Ghana Premier League side, Ashanti Gold.

He once had stints with South African sides; Orlando Pirates and Chippa United.

